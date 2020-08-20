Get ready to enjoy the beats with more options. Two other new radio stations are going to join Apple Music. Moreover, the music service’s original radio station is changing its name from Beats 1 to “Apple Music 1”.

No one but only Apple Music Hits is giving you the opportunity to enjoy the beats from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s with hourly blocks of different recording artists hosting and offering commentary.

Apple Music Radio Stations: Feel the Beat

The other new radio station is Apple Music Country. You can enjoy the beats from all three live radio stations without any cost. If you want to jump into the world of beats, you just need to log in with an Apple ID. Other than that, you can also get to enjoy the interviews and video clips without paying a penny.

Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love

Apple has started investing in radio stations and it seems that the company wants to expand its music service via these channels. Well, it is just a beginning. Apple is transforming traditional music services into Digital music. However, it is appreciable that Apple is modernizing and reviving a slowly dying medium by bringing back the format and adding more radio stations.

What do you guys think that the old-fashioned radio stations will get a new life if Apple catches them by a straw? Share your opinions in the comment section.

Recommended Reading: Apple refuses to make an exception for EPIC games