Since the start of this month, we are getting several leaks and rumors about Apple Music, and the new additions slowly launched for users. Now we have come to know that Apple is working on delivering new lossless audios (Sound Quality Options) for which users will have to pay a monthly fee.

Leakers have come across strings of code of Apple Music that reveal the new upcoming features to make the app more interesting and reliable. When Apple Music is updated, there will be three different sound quality options: high-efficiency, high-quality, lossless, and high-res lossless. 10GB of space will store 3,000 songs in high-quality, 1,000 songs in lossless, and 200 songs at high-def lossless.

Apple Music Tests Different Sound Quality Options

It means the app will use more data to stream the same song in hi-res lossless compared to lossless and high-quality. Isn’t it amazing? It means you can now control your data usage as well. The music app is also teasing this new feature. The tech giant asks users to get ready as music is about to change forever. Just below this write-up, there is an Apple Music Logo, upon tapping which will take you to a brief animation.

While the company has not announced when this feature will be launched, we can expect it to reach us after June 7th at the virtual WWDC developer conference opens.

