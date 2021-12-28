Apple New Beats Studio Buds Years of the Tiger Special Edition

The year is ending the Christmas celebrations will be taken over by the New Year celebrations. Apple has a new announcement up their sleeve. After the two celebrations the next in wait is the launch of the Apple Beats Studio Buds. The new Buds are in the honor of the Chinese New Year in 2022 i.e. Beats Studio Buds Years of the Tiger Special Edition.

The new Apple Beats Studio Buds will be having Gold Tiger stripes in the charging case and the on the wireless buds. The price is not yet revealed or hinted, but it is said that they will be released on the 1st of January 2022. The New Beats news were first seen on the Instagram page @beatsbydre.

The other features of the Buds will be the same as the vanilla Beats Studio Buds version. They will have the Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant wireless earbuds. The battery will last up to 8 hours of listening time and it also comes with 3 pairs of ear-tip sizes inside the box.

These Buds are compatible with most of the Apple Products like iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iPod Touch (7th Gen) and also with a number of Android devices. Hope these buds do not fall in the high-end price. But as it is an Apple product the price can be expected to be high.

Also Read: Apple Plans to Remove Physical SIM Port from iPhone 15