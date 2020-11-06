Apple New Updates for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, HomePod, tvOS, and Macbooks has Released





Apple New Updates for iPhone and iPad updates, smartwatch, homepod, tvOS, and laptops have been released. iOS 14.2 iPhones and older ones had iOS 12.4.9. Models of Apple Watch have the edition 14.2 of watchOS 7.1, HomePod and tvOS, and Catalina 10.15.7 are upgraded with macOS.

The iOS updates have made many enhancements and corrections; watches 7.1 provide ECG features and other features to additional regions. The HomePod update provides better support for home theatre with various bug fixes.

Apple’s Updates New Features

The iPhone6s and later iPod touch 7th, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad Mini, and later iPad 4 are all updates to iOS and iPadOS available. The iOS 14.2 brings over 100 new emoji, eight new light and dark wallpapers, and phone-level notifications, displaying warnings to hearing impacts. There are also new AirPlay controls, HomePod and HomePod mini intercom support. Users can now connect HomePod with Apple TV 4 K to get stereo, Dolby Atmos audio, and surround sound. iOS 12.4.9 introduces updates to older iPhone models for important security.

Apple New Update for iPhone 5s, iPhone6 & 6 Plus, iPad Air, mini 2 and 3 iPad, and iPod touch are the most popular versions. The nearby people can now be identified by the iPhone 12 Pro Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), the iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) sensor, and the LiDAR sensor can display the distance.

MagSafe support has now been extended to the iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve. Furthermore, iPadOS 14.2 supports improved video and picture output with Auto FPS and Scene Detection in the Camera app. Many bug fixes, including a bug in the camera viewfinder that left it dark before it began, missing touches to the lock screens, images widget problems, and several more.

Apple New Update for watchOS 7.1 offers ECG assistance in the Republic of Korea and Russia in Apple Watch Series 4 or later. In these countries, irregular heart rhythm alerts are also provided. It fixes an issue with the Apple Watch not being able to unlock the Mac. Even when the audio volume may get too loud, WatchOS 7.1 brings a warning.

Users will now pair two HomePods on Apple TV with HomePod with tvOS software upgrade 14.2 to provide stereo sound, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. There are some bug patches as well.

Finally, a further update was released with macOS Catalina 10.15.7. It involves several improvements to security, including a memory corruption problem (CVE-2020-27930), a type of confusion problem (CVE-2020-27932), and a memory initialization problem (CVE-2020-27950).

