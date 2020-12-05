Apple Offers Free Display Replacement for iPhone 11 Users Facing Touchscreen Issues

iPhone 11 users having touchscreen problems will now get a free screen repair from Apple. The company has admitted that a limited number of iPhone 11 displays “may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module”. Apple states that the iPhone 11 modules manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 may suffer these touchscreen concerns and the company is providing free service to eligible users. The company has placed on its website a support page to help affect users figure out if they are liable for a replacement.

Apple also launched a “Touch Issues Replacement Module for the iPhone 11 Display” that provides free iPhone 11 operators with glitchy touchscreen services. This problem will affect iPhone 11 models produced between November 2019 and May 2020 and if relevant, please visit the Apple support website, enter your phone’s serial number to verify. Apple claims the problem is due to a display module problem.

How to Check Eligibility Free Display Replacement:

To find your serial number, head to Settings > General > About. his plan is applicable only for iPhone 11 users whose cell phones have been produced in the above series. You can either locate an Official Service Provider through Apple, have an appointment at an Apple Retail store, or call Apple for the mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center if you are registered for the Free Service.

Before the touchscreen problem is resolved, Apple advises a back up of your information. If the display is broken, you can need to patch it until the problem is solved. It says the reparation scheme will be limited to the original purchase area and the regular warranty cover of iPhone 11 will not be expanded by this program.

For iPhone 11 users with touchscreen complaints fixed the issue before the apple plan launch and paid for it, they are entitled to a refund and can then ask Apple for a refund.

