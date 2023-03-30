Apple Officially Announces WWDC 2023 Dates

The Silicon giant, Apple is all set to begin the highly anticipated annual developer conference. Recently, the company officially announced WWDC 2023 dates. The conference will begin from June 5 to June 9. The event is expected to be very exciting with the introduction of iOS 17, newer versions of macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and much more. Are you guys excited?
WWDC 2023 Dates Announced
Apple’s WWDC 2023 is said to be pre-recorded. Reports claim that selected developers and people will be invited to have a look at the keynote at Apple Park. The in-person attendance is also expected to be limited, however, if you want to register, you can head to the page developer.apple.com. If not, don’t worry at all as you can watch it on YouTube, Apple’s website, and even via Apple TV+.
The silicon giant will also host sessions for developers and even students at Apple Park on June 5. It will allow them to interact with Apple engineers and other developers which is no doubt a great opportunity. At the event, we will have a look at the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. There had been no info regarding what these new updates will entail, however, we are hoping for new features so, let’s see what comes next. Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott stated:
“WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the world who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be the biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!“
Apple’s mixed reality headset allegedly called Reality Pro is also expected to give us a glimpse. We have been getting rumors about it for a long time. reports claim that it will include the M-series chip, high-resolution display, RealityOS/xrOS for a proper app ecosystem, and many other interesting features. Apple Reality Pro Price is expected to be over $3,000.
Let’s wait for the event to see what Apple has in store for us. We will definitely not forget to keep you in the loop. So, stay tuned, and do let us know why you are excited about WWDC 2023 in the comments section.
Also Check Out: WhatsApp Disappearing Messages To Get 15 New Durations – (phoneworld.com.pk)