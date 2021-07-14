Apple introduces the MagSafe Battery Pack for its iPhone 12 series. You can get the latest Mega safe battery pack from the Apple website right now at the price of 99$ (Approximately Rs. 15,800). The Apple website shows delivery will be started between 22 July and 26 July. And the mentioned delivery timeline is 5-7 working days. Visit the website to get more details.

Previously, Apple has launched the iPhone battery pack in the shape of covers, now introduced installed magnets in the new battery pack, it can be easily attached to the iPhone 12 back. The mega safe battery will work on all four versions of the iPhone 12 series including; iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple Officially Introduces a MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 battery cover only featured a camera’s shortcut button, not any other feature included in the battery pack. MagSafe battery pack is an attachable battery pack, and it only gives extra power to the phone works as a battery charger to refill your phone power. Also, MagSafe Wireless Charger can help to recharge the AirPods or other devices that accept Qi wireless charges.

Apple states that the battery pack charging speed is up to 5W, which is not the fastest way to charge the phone. Apple also mentioned on an official website, the battery pack would work on upgraded iOS 14.7 that hasn’t yet been released. So we hope the mentioned update will be rolled out soon to support the battery pack. As per Apple’s official website, Megasafe battery pack delivery will start as early as 22 July.

