Apple Officially Launches on Daraz With iPhone Installment Plans, Fast Delivery & Warranty Support

Apple products are now officially available on Daraz after the e-commerce platform launched an authorised Apple Flagship Store, expanding access to genuine Apple devices for online shoppers across Pakistan.

The launch marks a significant move for Pakistan’s growing e-commerce and premium smartphone market, allowing customers to purchase officially backed Apple products directly through Daraz with warranty coverage, financing options, and nationwide delivery services.

The newly launched Apple store on Daraz features a wide range of devices, including the iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 lineup, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 models, alongside iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and accessories.

The platform is also showcasing Apple’s latest computing products, including the M5 MacBook Air and MacBook Neo series, as part of its expanding premium device portfolio.

To celebrate the launch, Daraz has announced an “Apple Super Brand Day” campaign scheduled for June 2, offering promotional deals, financing options, and additional customer incentives on selected Apple products.

One of the major highlights of the launch is the availability of installment plans through multiple banks, allowing customers to purchase high-end Apple devices through monthly payment options.

According to details available on Daraz, customers purchasing devices such as the iPhone Air 256GB can access 0% installment plans through Standard Chartered Bank for three, six, and 12 months. The monthly installment plans include payments of approximately Rs132,666 for three months, Rs66,333 for six months, and Rs33,167 for 12 months.

However, additional processing charges and federal duties apply depending on the selected installment duration. Daraz has also partnered with several financial institutions, including Bank Alfalah, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, and MCB, to offer installment-based purchasing options for customers.

The platform is additionally offering benefits such as next-day delivery in selected areas, official two-year warranty coverage, and a 14-day return policy for eligible products.

Industry observers say the launch could further strengthen Daraz’s position in Pakistan’s premium electronics segment while helping Apple expand its visibility and accessibility in the local market through e-commerce channels.

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