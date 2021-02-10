Just to bring more advanced technology to its devices, Apple has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop micro OLED displays. These OLED displays will be used in Apple’s upcoming AR devices. Nikkei Asia is the first to report this partnership.

Apple Partners with TSMC to Develop micro OLED Displays for AR Devices

The purpose of the partnership is to bring new technology in its devices. The micro OLED displays are far thinner, smaller, and use less power, making them more suitable for use in wearable AR devices. According to the report, the displays under development are less than 1 inch in size.

Check Also: Apple March Event 2021: What you need to know?

Some previous reports claim that Apple is working on underlying technologies for its AR glasses, codenamed N421. It is also said that the product will take several years to hit the market. However, some other reports also claim that Apple is hoping to bring the AR glassed as early as 2023.

According to Nikkei, the micro OLED project with TSMC is currently at the trial production stage and will take several years to achieve mass production.

On the other hand, Apple has chosen MediaTek to make some of the components for its owns Beats headphones. This is the first time MediaTek has entered Apple’s supply chain but it’s not clear which components the maker supplies. Some industry watchers believe that the first order will ship between February and March this year.

For More Information Please Check: MediaTek Gets Order From Apple For Beats Headphones