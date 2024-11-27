Apple Patents New Bodyprint Security System

Apple is pushing the boundaries of home security with a new patent for a cutting-edge camera system that goes beyond traditional facial recognition.

The patented technology introduces a novel approach to identifying individuals by combining facial recognition with a unique feature called “bodyprint.” This innovative system leverages physical characteristics like body shape, posture, and clothing to accurately identify individuals, even when their faces are obscured.

By analyzing these distinctive features, the camera system can effectively recognize people, even if they are wearing masks, hats, or other face coverings. This enhanced security measure ensures that only authorized individuals can access specific areas of the home or trigger certain actions.

The system’s ability to recognize individuals based on their bodyprint opens up a wide range of possibilities for future security applications. For example, it could be used to unlock doors, activate smart devices, or trigger personalized alerts. Additionally, this technology could be integrated into other Apple devices, such as the iPhone and iPad, to provide additional layers of security.

While it’s important to note that this is just a patent, it offers a glimpse into Apple’s future plans for enhancing security and privacy. As AI and machine learning continue to advance, we can expect to see even more innovative and sophisticated security solutions emerging in the years to come.