Apple Plans for OLED MacBook Air and iPad Pro in 2024

According to the analyst Ross Young, Apple plans to take their MacBook Air and iPad Pro display a step forward and in 2024 launch OLED MacBook and iPad Pro.

The analyst has further added that iPad Pro and MacBook Air will use the OLED display technology which is referred as the “tandem stack”. With the tandem stack the will be having more brightness, a long life of the display and most importantly the power consumption will be reduced by 30%, thus increasing the battery life. For further improving the efficiency the OLED displays they may have a variable refresh rate.

It is expected that Apple will launch a 13.3-inch OLED notebook along with a 11-inch OLED and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in 2024. The notebook will most probably will be a MacBook, MacBook Pro or Apple may come with a complete new category.

Currently Apple is using the mini-LED tech which is an alternative to OLED. Though it has its perks but it has some downside as well. The Mini-LED display can give higher brightness but the local dimming is not very accurate. Whereas the OLED gives very accurate dimming though they have the burn-in issue.

Apple plans to heavily invest in micro-LED technology. This will result in bringing the best aspects of mini-LED and OLED displays. micro-LED displays are more like the OLED, but micro-LED are more brighter with no burn-in

2024 is more than a year away. Apple has ample time on their hands to fully discover this technology.

