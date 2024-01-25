Apple Plans to Add new Fees and Restrictions for 3rd party downloads

The Silicon Valley giant Apple lost a lawsuit against Epic, which allows third-party software downloads on iOS without using the App Store. Now, the company wants to introduce new fees and restrictions, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Following the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Union, significant advancements have been witnessed in addressing the market dominance of major technology corporations. The primary objective behind the DMA is to streamline the landscape, allowing for increased competition and facilitating smoother transitions for users between various competing services.

The emergence of these developments underscores a strategic move by the European Union to curtail the excessive influence wielded by large tech entities. The DMA serves as a regulatory framework designed to foster a more level playing field, mitigating the monopolistic tendencies that some technology companies may exhibit.

All big tech companies are obligated to follow the DMA by March 7.

Moreover, the WSJ report said Apple’s plan would only apply in Europe. On the other hand, Meta on Monday announced plans to comply with the DMA, as the company said users will be offered more choices on how they use its services.

