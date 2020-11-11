



The Verifier, an Israeli site via Apple Track, reports that a foldable iPhone will launch in 2022. According to the rumors, a bendable iPhone have been whirling around for quite some time, with the most recent one claiming that Apple is trialling foldable phones with Samsung-made display samples. The foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPad mini and iPhone, as per today’s report. Rumors claim that a bendable iPhone would be more like a foldable iPad, and it will run an iPad OS.

Apple Plans to Discontinue the iPad mini after Launching First Foldable iPhone

Moreover, Apple will eventually discontinue the iPad mini after launching a flexible iPhone.

Besides this, the first foldable iPhone is expected to have at least 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, and this phone’s starting price is roughly $1,499. The phone will reportedly be launch in November 2022.

As we all know, the alleged price looks too cheap for an Apple-branded foldable phone.

Apple offers a phone that folds in half horizontally using a flexible OLED display screen and an attached metal support structure. According to the reports, both halves of the display screen remain accessible when the phone is shut.

Many patents have made it clear that Apple will launch a foldable phone sooner or later. Apple will use a protective layer for a foldable iPhone that would resist cracking. Samsung is evidently betting big on the form factor, with a few reports that say its current flagship range will take a backseat once the foldable phone launches.

Furthermore, Google is also planning to launch its latest foldable Pixel phone. Besides this, Microsoft and LG are currently planning to release dual-screen smartphones to see if there is a scope for such phones in the technology market.

Also Read: Foldable iPhone Features Reveal that it is more like an iPad