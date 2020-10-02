Possibly the unpleasant thing about mobile phones is their quality of being easily damaged. It does not matter how much you have spent to get a new phone; one horrible event could be enough to dent it your cellphone, smash it or scratch it. As we all know, phone repairs are costly. So, Google has decided to launch a self-healing screen for iPhone. According to the latest reports, on 1st October 2020, a patent application is filed by the Apple Company with the U.S. patent & Trademark Office.

Apple Plans to Launch an iPhone with Self-healing Screen

The title of the applied patent application is “Electronic Devices With Flexible Display Cover Layers”. Apple Company is looking for legal protection for an idea the company has come up with to reduce the damage on display screens. The company is planning to get the rolled up or folder screens. The idea is to allow the damaged display screen to heal itself.

For sure, there are some restrictions and limitations to the self-healing phenomenon. For instance, this functionality worked better in warm temperatures, and not all the damages have the potential to heal themselves. Moreover, the total removal of some scratches are dependent on the angle you were holding your phone.

The permit says that the display screen would have many elements with one layer consist of self-healing abilities. Furthermore, the filed application states “The display cover layer may include a layer of an elastomer in the flexible part of the display cover layer for increased flexibility. Besides this, self-healing may be initiated or expedited by externally applied heat, light, electric current, or other types of external stimulus.”

Besides this, the patent application also elaborated that what is the idea behind self-healing screens, “During operation of an electronic device, the screen display cover layer for the electronic device may be scratched or dented,” Apple explains. “To enhance the aesthetics sense of the electronic device, it may be desirable for the presence of dents and scratches to be minimized. To help mitigate the number of scratches, dents, or other damages in a display cover layer, the screen display cover layer might include a layer of self-healing material.”

It seems that Apple is interested in manufacturing a foldable device to implement this self-healing screen idea. Until 2023, Apple Company maybe received a patent on the concept of self-healing. This feature is expected to be implemented by the end of 2023 or 2024.

Also Read: Microsoft OneDrive Updated with the latest features for iPhone and iPad