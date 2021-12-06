Apple Plans to Release Three iPad Models in 2022

In the year 2022, Apple has big list of devices to launch. According to the insiders knowledge aka Bloomberg Apple plans to release three iPad models i.e. iPad Pro, iPad Air and a regular iPad with new features.

In a newsletter column Mark Gurman said that among the three new models only iPad Pro 2022 will have a new design and will be equipped with wireless charging technology. The new MagSafe wireless charging will be a very convenient feature for the users.

The basic or the vanilla variant of the iPad will be having the A13 Bionic chipset, True Tone and a 12MP ultrawide front camera with the Center Stage video call. This iPad is meant to be an entry-level tablet. It is rumored to be thinner but with a larger LCD display. But from experience all these years with Apple, the changes in the A13 chipset iPad will not that be that drastic.

As for the iPad Mini, the rumors has it that it will be equipped with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G connectivity along with the Center Stage 12MP front camera.

We are still a fortnight away from the new year, so there is plenty of time before the release. It is just of the many many rumors that we will hear. Different specs and features we will hear about in the coming few months. As per the Apple ritual, the first look revelation will be done in the middle of the year in the traditional WWDC event, or it can be delayed due to the prevailing pandemic.

