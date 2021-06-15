Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and Channels now available

Apple is now rolling out its new podcast subscription and channels initiative. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions allows users from over 170 countries to subscribe to select podcasts with ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes. You can now get a monthly subscription.

Apple takes a 30% commission on all podcasts subscriptions and purchases which also means that creators only get 70% of the subscriptions that users pay. Moreover, the Apple Podcasts are not exposed to third-party clients. Apple Podcast Subscriptions also include the ability for podcast creators and users to create Channels.

Similarly, Apple Podcasts Channels are also rolling out today. Channels allow users to group their shows into a dedicated page, including custom branding and artwork. Channels are offered to creators for free and can be used whether a podcast takes advantage of the subscription features or not.

Previously, Apple has delayed the subscriptions services due to some technical reasons. Apple has redesigned its Podcasts app in iOS 14.5, making user that users will not face the issues now.

