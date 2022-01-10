Apple Predictions 2022: New iPhone SE, VR Headset and more

Apple introduced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3, and upgraded MacBook Pro notebooks in 2021, all of which are powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips. Apple’s augmented or virtual reality headset, like other long-rumored items, has failed to arrive. However, this might be the year for Apple predictions 2022.

“Apple’s first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few months, and I’m told it’ll be in either March or April,” Gurman wrote.

AR and VR Headsets

Apple’s M1 CPU is believed to be used in the headset, which will be a stand-alone device. Apple’s headset appears to be in step with how virtual reality is progressing: it’s lighter, with new mixed reality features thanks to more advanced passthrough cameras.

With the current model ready for an upgrade, Gurman points out that its chip, which runs Apple’s 2019 A13 processor, is now limited to 4G LTE speeds. The next model will feature updated internals, including 5G compatibility, but it will most likely retain the existing model’s design from the iPhone 8 period.

More recent Gurman reports suggest an emphasis on gaming, media, and communication. According to a report from The Information earlier this year, it might be pricey, costing up to $3,000 or more, with 8K displays, eye tracking, and cameras that can scan the world and combine AR and VR together.

Apple Watch Series 8

While it has been speculated that the Apple Watch Series 8 would include a body temperature sensor, Gurman stated that “chatter about it has calmed down recently,” making it unclear whether this feature will be offered in 2022 or pushed back.

iPhone SE 2022

The upcoming iPhone SE 2022 is also among the Apple predictions 2022. In various press releases Apple announced about the improved MacBook Air and iPad Pro models, as well as the second-generation iPhone SE on April 15.

The new iPhone SE, according to rumours, will have the same design as the current model, which has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID Home button, and thick top and bottom bezels like the iPhone 8. The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature 5G cellular and internal components from the iPhone 13, including the A15 Bionic CPU.

Gurman is little more doubtful about the timing, claiming that the headset would be Apple’s Holy Grail this year. However, the product’s delivery timings had been pushed back in the past.