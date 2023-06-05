Apple is preparing for its 34th Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which will take place the week of June 5 to June 9, 2023. It will begin with a keynote event that is set to take place at 10:00 p.m. PST for Pakistani users today, June 5.

As with the 2022 conference, WWDC 2023 will be an online event. Select developers, students, and members of the media will attend the event at Apple Park. WWDC tickets have historically been priced at $1,599 for the in-person event. However, since 2020 WWDC has been free for all developers in its all-online format and that continues in 2023. Apple is charging nothing even for those who visit Apple Park.

Apple Prepares for WWDC 2023 – MR Headset, iOS 17 and more

With WWDC, Apple offers developers a first glimpse of new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates. They can also engage with Apple engineers through engineering sessions, one-on-one lab appointments, and the Apple Developer Forums. Students can also participate in the annual Swift Student Challenge to win prizes and a chance to visit Apple Park.

To launch the Worldwide Developers Conference each year, Apple holds a keynote event to introduce new software and occasionally, new hardware. This year we are expecting iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10. Apple will also unveil the long-rumoured AR/VR headset.

The headset will probably be a stand-alone unit with a battery pack connected by a special wire. It will come with an M2 chip with 16GB of RAM. According to supply chain analyst Ross Young, the gadget may include two 1.41-inch Micro OLED panels with 4,000 (ppi) each.

Additionally, Apple will also unveil the new MacBook Air.

How to Watch the Event Online

Apple will stream the event on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV, and YouTube.

