Apple Preparing Major iOS 27 Redesign With Customizable Camera App & Smarter Siri

Apple is reportedly preparing one of the most noticeable iPhone software overhauls in recent years with iOS 27, introducing deeper customization options, major Siri upgrades, and redesigned system apps ahead of its expected unveiling next month.

According to reports, Apple is expected to officially introduce iOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, where the company is likely to showcase a broader push toward AI-powered experiences and interface personalization across the iPhone ecosystem.

One of the most significant changes reportedly coming to iOS 27 is a redesigned Camera app that will allow users to customize the placement and visibility of controls such as flash, exposure, timer, night mode, live photos, and image resolution settings.

The update is also expected to introduce a new Siri-powered camera mode capable of using Apple’s Visual Intelligence features to identify objects, analyze surroundings, and translate text directly through the camera interface.

Industry reports suggest Apple is aiming to make the Camera app more flexible and user-focused by giving iPhone owners greater control over how tools and shortcuts are arranged on screen.

Siri Set for Biggest Upgrade Yet

The upcoming software update is also expected to deliver one of the biggest transformations ever for Siri, with Apple reportedly planning to evolve the assistant into a more advanced AI chatbot experience powered partly by Google’s Gemini models.

According to reports, users may be able to switch between Apple’s native AI systems and third-party models such as ChatGPT, depending on the type of query or task being performed. Siri is also expected to gain deeper integration with the Dynamic Island interface, while Apple may launch a standalone Siri app for the first time as part of its broader artificial intelligence strategy.

Major Interface Changes Expected Across iPhone Apps

Beyond Siri and the Camera app, iOS 27 is rumored to introduce wider design updates across core iPhone applications, including Safari, Weather, Spotlight search, and Image Playground.

The redesign reportedly focuses on refining Apple’s “Liquid Glass” design language through smoother animations, redesigned tab bars, and more visually streamlined user interfaces.

Safari may receive a redesigned start page featuring dedicated tabs for favorites, bookmarks, browsing history, and saved reading lists, while the Weather app is expected to gain a new Conditions panel displaying expanded weather details directly on the main screen.

Meanwhile, Apple’s AI-focused Image Playground application is also said to be undergoing a complete visual redesign as the company continues integrating generative AI features more deeply into iOS.

The update is expected to become one of Apple’s most AI-focused iPhone software releases yet, reflecting growing competition among major technology companies racing to expand artificial intelligence capabilities across mobile devices and consumer platforms.

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