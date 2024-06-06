Apple Promises 5 Years Of Security Updates For iPhone 15 Series

In the past, the silicon giant, Apple has been ambiguous about how long it would support iPhones with security and software updates. The company has been known for long software support windows for its iPhones, but never officially promised a specific number of years. However, due to specific legislation and regulations in the UK, the silicon giant is now making a definitive commitment. According to a public regulatory filing, Apple has promised to provide at least five years of support (from the release date) for its latest iPhone 15 series.

The pledge especially pertains to security updates, ensuring that the iPhone 15 will receive at least five years of security updates starting from its release in September 2023. It is pertinent to mention that Apple’s support commitments are shorter than some of its major rivals. For example, Samsung and Google provide seven years of updates for their flagship devices. It includes both security and Android operating system updates—two years longer than Apple’s five-year pledge.

Apple Promises 5 Years Of Software Support For iPhone 15

Apple has historically been more generous with the actual duration of update support. To its credit, Apple has long provided security updates for its different iPhone models for more than five years. Some iPhones have received security updates six years or more post-release, significantly exceeding the support available for the vast majority of Android devices. Therefore, while Samsung and Google currently offer longer guaranteed software support, this does not imply that iPhone users cannot use their devices as long as Android users.

Apple has a track record of supporting iPhones with updates well beyond its five-year commitment. For instance, the iOS 15 update, released in March, was available for the iPhone 6s, a model introduced nearly nine years ago.

Therefore, even though the silicon giant does not promise seven years of updates like Samsung and Google, iPhone users do not need to worry about losing security update support after five years. Based on Apple’s historical update practices, the actual support period is typically longer.

