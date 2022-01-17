Apple ProMotion Display Technology Exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro Models

Apple not deviating from its tradition set by iPhone 13 Pro, the Apple ProMotion display technology will be coming in the high-end iPhone 14 models. These news were given by the analyst Ross Young.

On multiple occasions, Ross Young has given very accurate information about the Apple products. Recently a report came to front that iPhone 14 all models will be having the Promotion technology. But according to him Apple ProMotion feature will not be expanded in the entire iPhone 14 lineup, and will remain exclusive to the Pro models.

The ProMotion feature was for the first time introduced in September 2021, in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With this feature the handset display refresh rate is 120Hz for a clear, smoother content and scrolling and for a prolonged battery life the refresh rate can be as low as 10Hz. The refresh rate depends on the type of content being watched on the screen.

Till now Apple has very few product that have the ProMotion feature. This feature till now is limited to “Pro” models of the Apple products i.e. iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Pro and the newly launched 11-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Mr. Ross in his Tweet has said that for the lower-end iPhone 14 models, the LTPO OLED screen supplier will be a Chinese manufacturer BOE. Though the Chinese company currently does not have enough production capacity. At present Samsung is the exclusive supplier of LTPO OLED display of iPhone 13 Pro models. A recent report has surfaced that LG also plans to start the LTPO OLED display production and become a supplier for Apple this year.

This Apple is said to release four models of iPhone 14. The four models will be having two 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch standard iPhone models and two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models. Though the mini 5.4-inch model will be discontinued.

As there will be many suppliers of the LTPO OLED displays, one may hope of a price reduction in the Apple upcoming products.

