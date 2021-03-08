Apple reality headset to be launched in mid 2022

According to well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is expected that the company will launch its long-rumored Apple reality headset “in mid-2022,” accompanied by smart glasses by 2025.

The most information on the potential headset can be found in Kuo’s note. The current design weighs about half a pound, but the final product will be around a quarter pound. The headset will have micro-OLED displays and technology that will allow for both VR and AR experiences, but AR support will likely be minimal.

“Despite Apple’s emphasis on augmented reality, we believe the hardware requirements of this device will provide a more exciting experience than current VR devices. As one of the main selling points, we assume Apple will heavily incorporate this helmet with video-related applications (e.g., Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, etc.) “, said Kuo.

The upcoming Apple reality headset is supposed to be compact and self-contained, but not in the same way as an iPhone. According to previous rumours, the Apple headset could have two Ultra Hi-Res 8K displays, about 12 cameras, and advanced eye-tracking technology.

According to Kuo, the latest device would cost about $1,000 in the United States. That’s more than double the price of the Oculus Quest 2, which is currently the most common wireless VR headset available.

Aside from the Apple mixed reality headset, the company is also expected to release augmented reality glasses in 2025, which have been circulating for some time.