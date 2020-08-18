Apple refuses to make exception for EPIC games

The court battle between Apple and Epic game intensified significantly over the weekend. What started as an disagreement over Epic Games that wanted to charge players directly for things in the game for its success Fortnite game. Rather than using Apple’s payment method and paying up to 30 percent fee, it has changed into a war that affects the production of games across the industry.

The App Store is built to provide consumers with a convenient and trustworthy place and a great business opportunity for all developers, “Apple said. “Epic was among App Store’s most successful developers, Rising into a multibillion dollar company that serves millions of iOS customers worldwide. We want to keep the firm as part of the Apple Developer Program and its apps on the store.

Epic is in a separate case targeting Google, which on Thursday also kicked Fortnite off its app store for attempting to bypass its approved payment system.

The statement comes one day after Epic Games revealed that at the end of the month, Apple aimed at stopping the studio ‘s access to the developer tools. The move would damage the viability of the Unreal Engine and hurt third-party developers according to Epic. Epic also asked users to tweet the # FreeFortnite hashtag, which shot to Twitter ‘s highest trending item worldwide within an hour of the release of the video.