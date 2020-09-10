It seems Apple is quit busy in introducing new updates and devices in order to keep a tight grip on the market. After announcing a new digital event for September 15th, Apple has now released the eighth iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 betas. This is the third week in a row that the company is introducing a new iOS 14 betas. This week, Apple Releases iOS 14 beta 8 & iPadOS 14 beta 8 for developers.

The new update hit the devices just under one week after the release of the seventh beta to developers and public beta testers.

Apple Releases iOS 14 beta 8 & iPadOS 14 beta 8

Developers can access the iOS 14 beta 8 via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. If you are unable to see the update immediately for download, keep checking, as usual, it will take some time to roll out to all registered developers. The update features the build number 18A5373a for iPhone users and the size of the update is 100MB.

Along with the release of the eighth iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 betas, Apple is also releasing watchOS 7 beta 8 and tvOS 14 beta 8 today. The company will also release a new public beta of iOS 14 as early as later this afternoon.

To check whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below of all compatible devices.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

To download, go to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install”

Recommended Reading: iOS 14 Beta 7 is Now Available for Developers