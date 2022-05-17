Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates

Apple has just announced its mobile devices to iOS 15.5 for iPhones and iPadOS 15.5 for iPads. Although it is not a big update, it still manages to pack in a couple of new features. Let’s dig into it.

First of all, the newly updated Wallet app now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card. The new update also brings improvements to the Apple Podcasts app. It now includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your device and automatically delete older ones.

Moving further, the update also fixes some bugs and issues as well. Apple has now fixed the issue where home automation may fail when triggered by people arriving or leaving. There are more than 25 security fixes in this new release as well. So, it is better to update your devices to keep them more secure.

You may already get the notification of the new update. But if you still do not get it, it is better to check it manually. So, go to the settings and check for the recent update. Apple has released this update for everyone. So don’t worry you will get it in a few days if did not get it now.

Just recently, Apple has also released a new firmware to update the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max for personal audio accessories.

