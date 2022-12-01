Apple has just released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only. The update comes with many improvements and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup.

The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up. It contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its security update website. Other fixes include improved compatibility with wireless carriers and optimizations for Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with Improved Crash Detection

Check Also: News: Apple Had Planned To Launch Apple Pencil This Year Along With iPhone 14

Users should see a notification for the update, and it will install automatically overnight for most. However, if you’d like the update to install right away, it will need to be initiated manually. Here are the simple steps to start updating your software.

How to update iPhone or iPad manually:

Open the Settings app

Scroll down and tap “General”

Tap “Software update”

Select the software update option when it appears

Crash Detection optimization could perhaps involve improvements to prevent the ‌iPhone 14‌ from calling emergency services when users are enjoying rollercoasters and other intense rides. There have been multiple reports of accidental Crash Detection activations at amusement parks.

Moreover, these iOS update addresses potentially debilitating bugs that affect how apps and the operating system perform. Apple states that the update contains important security updates, so it should be installed as soon as possible.

See Also: Will Apple Remove Twitter From App Store? Musk isn’t Happy