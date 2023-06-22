Apple Releases iOS 17 Beta 2: Packs A Number Of Significant Changes

The Silicon giant, Apple officially released iOS 17 beta 2 to developers recently. The point worth mentioning here is that the latest update comes with several changes for iPhone users. Let me tell you that iOS 17 is presently available to developer beta testers. According to some reports, the public beta version will be released sometime in July, followed by a release to the general public in September. It’s also worth noting that changes and improvements aren’t necessarily linear, particularly during the early beta releases. It means that something that worked in beta 1 may be broken in iOS 17 beta 2.

The other thing that needs to be kept in mind is that the second beta of any major iOS update is usually the least exciting. The reason behind this is that the company didn’t have time to address major concerns and feedback. Reports claim that iOS 17 beta 2 was compiled on June 10, less than a week after WWDC. So, we don’t expect it to be amazing. On the other hand, iOS 17 beta 3 will probably be a far more exciting update with bigger changes and features. Anyhow, let’s dig into what’s new in iOS 17 beta 2.

iOS 17 Beta 2 Features & Changes

The new interface in Setting comes with a new design. Let’s have a look at that:

The beta 2 version also adds support for dabbing two iPhones together for AirDrop. It was already announced at WWDC however, it didn’t become part of beta 1.

The Settings app also includes a dedicated section on iPhones now for the Fitness app for managing data and settings. Let’s have a look at that:

iPadOS 17 beta 2 allows users to Shift-click in Spotlight in order to add a window to their current workspace in Stage Manager.

Crossfade for Apple Music now brings a slider to control the fade length between songs. Let me tell you that this did not work in iOS 17 beta 1.

New wallpapers in CarPlay have been introduced.

