Apple releases macOS Monterey for Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs

Apple has just released macOS 12 Monterey to compatible Macs running Apple silicon or Intel processors. The new version is a free upgrade to anyone with a compatible machine. The macOS Monterey is now available to download through the Mac App Store.

macOS Monterey brings with it a host of new features and improvements. The first is SharePlay, which also went live today on iOS and iPadOS. This allows users to listen to music, watch movies or TV shows, and more together over a FaceTime call. FaceTime calls also get spatial audio, so the speaker’s voice comes from the direction they are on the screen.

Other FaceTime improvements include Voice Isolation to eliminate background noise, Wide Spectrum to get the full range of sound to come in, Portrait Mode — which will also be available for Webex and Zoom — and a new grid view for group calls.

The new Universal Control feature allows users to connect with a single mouse and keyboard between a Mac and an iPad. The devices just need to be side by side and the OS automatically figures out when you move the mouse to the edge of the screen which device you want to move to. AirPlay to Mac allows users with an iPhone or iPad to share content to a Mac the way you had to an Apple TV.

macOS Monterey also gets some features from iOS 15, such as Live Text and Visual Look Up. Live Text detects text in photos, including phone numbers, websites, addresses, and more. It can be searched for, copy/pasted, or interacted with. Visual Look Up can detect animals, art, landmarks, plants, and more in photos and helps users learn more about them.

Monterey also gets Focus that you can create for different occasions, activities, or time of the day to only get personalized notifications. Basically these arecustom do not disturb profiles. Safari has also updated with a brand new UI, improved tab management, and increased privacy protections.

