Elon Musk accused Apple of censorship in yet another series of incoherent tweets, claiming that Apple stopped advertising on Twitter. The new CEO also said that Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store. He followed up with retweets of claims and quotes about free speech and how humanity is in a battle for the future of civilization.

Will Apple Remove Twitter From App Store? Musk isn’t Happy

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

According to numbers, obtained from ad management firm Pathmatics, Apple spent $131,600 on Twitter ads between November 10 and November 16. As a comparison, it is almost half of what the company spent between October 16 and October 22 – the week before Elon Musk acquired the social media for $44 billion.

Currently, Musk is under severe pressure as some companies also halt spending. He has said he hopes to make money by turning Twitter verification into a paid subscription service. However, currently, the vast majority of the site’s revenue comes from advertising.

Some reports have revealed that last week, half of Twitter’s top advertisers pulled their advertising on Twitter after concerns about the direction of Twitter.

In the first quarter of the year, Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter, spending about $48 million on the platform, which is around 4% of the total revenue. Ad sales account for about 90% of Twitter’s income.

Elon Musk tweeted that Apple required developers to pay 30% on every in-app purchase through the App Store, and he even retweeted a parody video, originally made by Epic Games regarding Fortnite’s issues with the App Store.

