



Apple has removed the Stadium App that allows its users to run Stadia application on iOS devices. Recently, we reported on a clever way to download Stadia on your iPhone, despite Apple guidelines that say “Games offered in a streaming game service subscription must be downloaded directly from the App Store, must be designed to avoid duplicate payment by a subscriber, and should not disadvantage non-subscriber customers.”

Later we came to know that this solution came from the Zach Knox, who is an indie developer, in the form of free browser known as Stadium. Moreover, this browser allows it, users, to Log into their account of Goggle Stadia and play games directly from their library. This browser supports the Bluetooth game controllers, and it also works on any iOS device having iOS 14.0 software or later.

Apple Removes Stadium App that Runs Stadia on iOS Devices

Now it turns out that Stadium has fewer days left on Apple store. Zach told on Twitter that, Apple would soon remove his application from the Apple store because he has violates the Guideline 2.5.1 and Guideline 3.3.1 of the Developer License Agreement.

The guideline 2.5.1 states that “Apps should use APIs and frameworks for their intended purposes and indicate that integration in their app description.”

As per reports, Apple was not happy because Zach’s browser was the extended WebKit connected with the native GameController framework. In easy words, we can say that the Bluetooth Controller support.

Later on, Zach Tweeted saying “Watch this space” that means he is determined to bring back its stadium browser and more news on this subject will come after some time. One last chance for Stadium browser to meet the specified guidelines of Apple is to leave the extended Bluetooth controller support and replace it with Stadia’s support own controller.

Also Read: Stadia for Android & iOS Receive Notifications for Friend Requests