Apple is exploring the idea of acquiring Perplexity, a fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) startup. According to a recent report by Bloomberg News, internal discussions have taken place among Apple executives, although the talks are still at a very early stage. No official bid has been made, and Perplexity’s management has not yet been approached.

The discussions are informal for now. Apple’s head of mergers and acquisitions, Adrian Perica, is said to have spoken about the possibility with Eddy Cue, Apple’s services chief, and other senior executives responsible for AI strategy. However, it remains unclear whether Apple will move forward with an offer.

Apple Reportedly Eyes $14 Billion AI Startup Perplexity – What We Know So Far

In response to media queries, Perplexity stated, “We have no knowledge of any current or future M&A discussions involving Perplexity.” Apple has not responded to requests for comments either.

This development comes as major tech companies ramp up investments in AI. As demand for smart, AI-powered services grows, companies like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Google are all trying to stay ahead. These firms are not only building their own AI models but also acquiring or partnering with promising startups.

Earlier this year, Meta also reportedly attempted to purchase Perplexity. Meta is aggressively expanding in the AI space, recently investing $14.8 billion in Scale AI and bringing its CEO, Alexandr Wang, on board to lead its new “superintelligence” unit.

Perplexity offers a unique AI search tool that works similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. It delivers smart, conversational answers and clear summaries based on user queries. The platform is gaining attention for offering a more efficient and interactive alternative to traditional search engines.

Just recently, Perplexity raised new funding, bringing its valuation to around $14 billion, according to Bloomberg. If Apple decides to go ahead and buy the startup, it would be one of the biggest acquisitions in the company’s history.

One possible reason behind Apple’s interest in Perplexity could be its plan to enhance the Safari browser. Reports suggest Apple may integrate AI-driven search tools into Safari, reducing its reliance on Google, which currently powers Safari’s default search.

Google has long paid Apple to remain the default search engine, but this deal has faced criticism. The U.S. Department of Justice has proposed banning such agreements to reduce Google’s control over online search.

As more users — especially younger generations — shift toward AI-powered tools like Perplexity and ChatGPT, Apple may see a strategic opportunity. Offering built-in AI search could help Apple create a smarter and more private search experience for its users.

Although the talks are still early and unofficial, Apple’s interest in Perplexity shows how serious the company is about AI. Whether or not a deal happens, it’s clear that AI is becoming a core focus for Apple’s future. And if a $14 billion acquisition does go through, it could change the way we search the web on Apple devices.