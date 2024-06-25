Recent reports suggest that Apple and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, engaged in a partnership about potentially integrating Meta’s AI chatbot into iOS 18. However, it appears that Apple has decided against such a partnership, reportedly rejecting Meta’s proposal.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Meta expressed interest in bringing its AI chatbot to iOS 18 through a partnership with Apple. However, Apple has no plans to integrate Meta’s chatbot into its operating system.

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, further reported that Apple declined Meta’s proposal months ago. The rejection came around the same time Apple was exploring partnerships with other AI companies like OpenAI and Google. One of the reasons cited for Apple’s decision not to pursue the partnership with Meta is its disagreement with Meta’s privacy policies.

Apple Reportedly Rejects Partnership with Meta for AI Chatbot on iOS 18

Instead of partnering with Meta, Apple announced at WWDC 2024 a collaboration with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence in iOS 18. ChatGPT will serve as an alternative when Apple’s own AI is unable to answer a user’s question. Apple emphasized that additional AI platforms will be incorporated in the future, providing users with more options to tailor their experience.

Apple’s choice of OpenAI for its initial partnership underscores its confidence in ChatGPT as a leading AI chatbot. However, Apple hasn’t ruled out the possibility of partnering with Google or other companies in the future.

Apple Intelligence, featuring ChatGPT integration, will debut later this year as part of the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia updates. Initially available in US English, it will be compatible with iPhone 15 Pro and select iPad and Mac models equipped with the M1 chip or later. Apple will gradually introduce support for additional languages and regions over time.

While discussions between Apple and Meta about integrating Meta’s AI chatbot into iOS 18 did not materialize, Apple forged ahead with its partnership with OpenAI. The inclusion of ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence reflects Apple’s commitment to providing users with advanced AI capabilities while prioritizing privacy and user experience. As iOS 18 and its accompanying updates roll out, users can look forward to enhanced AI features that make their Apple devices even more intuitive and intelligent.