Apple has once again surprised investors with record-breaking iPhone sales. The company announced its latest quarterly earnings, marking the first report since the launch of its new iPhone lineup. Apple exceeded Wall Street expectations and showed steady financial growth, even though its progress in artificial intelligence remains slow. The announcement followed closely after Apple’s market value reached an all-time high of $4 trillion.

CEO Tim Cook proudly shared that Apple achieved a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, driven mainly by strong iPhone sales and record-breaking performance in its Services segment. However, despite the success, iPhone revenue from China fell short of Wall Street projections, showing that competition in that market remains tough.

Apple Reports Record iPhone Sales as New Lineup Reignites Global Demand

Cook also predicted 10% to 12% revenue growth for the December quarter — usually the most profitable period for Apple due to holiday sales. The launch of the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro has reignited global demand, particularly in markets like China, where sales had previously slowed. Meanwhile, analysts continue to debate the fate of the iPhone Air, as some believe Apple has reduced production, while others claim demand is holding steady.

According to Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com, Apple’s strong performance shows that traditional strategies can still deliver results. “While the market remains fixated on AI, Apple proves that the old recipe still works, strong product sales and stable services growth,” he said.

Apple reported $102.47 billion in total revenue, up 8% year-over-year, surpassing expectations of $102.24 billion. The company’s Services and Other Products segments also beat estimates, although iPhone sales came in slightly below forecasts at $49.03 billion compared to the expected $50.19 billion. Following the report, Apple’s stock rose slightly in after-hours trading.

John Belton, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, credited the revenue boost to both rising iPhone sales and higher prices for the new models. “The double-digit growth represented the best iPhone growth in at least three years,” he said.

Despite lagging behind tech rivals like Google, Meta, and Microsoft in artificial intelligence, Apple continues to thrive. The company has yet to launch a major AI product, but its loyal customer base and product ecosystem keep it strong. Even with challenges like shifting tariffs on China and India — where much of Apple’s manufacturing occurs — the company’s momentum remains impressive.

Apple’s stock has risen over 50% since April, a surge largely attributed to the success of its latest devices. In addition to the iPhone 17, Apple introduced new AirPods featuring live translation and an upgraded Apple Watch lineup.

The strong quarter comes as other major tech firms — including Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet — also post earnings. While Microsoft and Alphabet showed solid results, Meta’s mixed performance caused a dip in its stock.

With its record-breaking sales and rising market cap, Apple continues to show why it remains one of the most powerful and trusted brands in the tech world.