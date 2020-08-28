Apple restricted Facebook update and here’s why?

Apple barred Facebook update from reminding users that 30 percent of in-app transactions made by a proposed new feature will be received by Apple, Facebook tells Reuters. Apple claimed the update broke a provision in the App Store, which would not require developers to give consumers “irrelevant” material.

According to the update, the iPad and iPhone manufacturer cited an Apple Developer Software rule that blocks developers from displaying users’ unnecessary details although Facebook claims the post was designed to boost transparency.

Facebook claims Apple has been told to cancel this charge so all proceeds will go to event organizers, but Apple has declined. The functionality is available now but without a 30 percent break from Apple’s post.

Apple’s long-standing App Store guidelines order the iPhone creator to drop all in-app sales by 30 percent. When Apple was approached by Facebook to cancel the charge so it could transfer money to business owners on all cases, Apple allegedly refused.

The new feature in question is aimed at influencers and high-profile Facebook users and is described as “a new way of monetizing your live online event through a one-off access charge that’s collected when guests register to attend.”

How exactly Facebook will go about doing so is vague, so it’s no wonder so Apple has blocked the note. Apple has been stringent on applications that aim to justify the rules of the App Store applications like Netflix, Kindle, and Spotify, for example, are not allowed to say that consumers might pay on the web without Apple taking a cut, far less having a connection for that.