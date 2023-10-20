Apple Rolls Out A Fix For iPhone 15 “Screen Burn-in” Issue

The iPhone 15 series is the most highly anticipated series by Apple yet. The all-new phones came with some notable changes. However, many bugs also came along with these changes that severely impacted user experience. Only a month has passed since the iPhone 15 launch and we have already seen many problems and issues with the handsets. The first problem was the heating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro series which took Apple a while to acknowledge but was then promptly fixed with an iOS 17 update . Then, users started to witness color changes in the chassis due to the titanium body. Now, many complaints have been swirling regarding the “screen burn-in” issue. If you are the one facing this issue, don’t worry as the upcoming iOS 17.1 update will fix that, too.

There have been reports of screen burn-in on the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the past two weeks. Several users took to social media that they were facing issues with the new iPhones again. For all those unaware, screen burn-in is a common and well-documented issue on OLED smartphones. However, it usually occurs over time. The root of the issue is that some parts of the display degrade quickly due to higher use. It can shift the screen’s perceivable colors in one place more than in another, leaving behind a “ghost” image.

Time is quite important for screen burn-in. iPhone 15 Pro is very early in its product lifecycle to face such issues. Many reports claimed that the exact burned image was surprisingly displayed only temporarily but stayed despite reboots. It turned out that this was not a screen burn-in but an image retention issue on iOS 17. Apple recently released the iOS 17.1 Release Candidate build to beta testers. The good part is it has fixed the image retention issue.