Recently, the tech giant Apple rolled out new software updates. It will enable the developers to do what they need to if they want to design some of the best applications. Apple announced the new tools during the WWDC opening event.

Apple Rolls Out ‘Object Capture’ Tool to Turn Photos Into 3D Models

During the event, the company introduced the Object Capture feature which allows the creation of a 3D image by utilizing a collection of 2D images. It can prove to be pretty fruitful for the web developer community. The users will be able to take images on an iPhone or iPad and then they can generate a real 3D model.

RealityKit 2 introduces Object Capture, a simple and powerful API on macOS Monterey that enables developers — like Wayfair, Etsy, and more — to create high-quality, photo-realistic 3D models of real-world objects in minutes by taking photos shot on iPhone, iPad, or DSLR and transforming them into 3D models optimized for AR. These models can be viewed in AR Quick Look or added to AR scenes in Reality Composer or Xcode, making it easier than ever to build amazing AR apps. Developers like Maxon and Unity are using Object Capture to unlock entirely new ways of creating 3D content within some of the leading 3D content creation apps, such as Cinema 4D and Unity MARS.

In addition to that, the company also announced that most of the top 1,000 apps in the App Store are designed using Swift. Concurrency improvements imply that the applications will work better when in the background and they’ll even able to take full advantage of modern devices with multiple processors and cores.

