Apple Rolls Out the First Beta Test of iOS 15.3

According to a recent report, the Silicon Valley giant Apple has initiated its beta test of iOS 15.3. The company did not roll out the iOS 15.3 beta on December 17, but the observers discovered that the developer’s website page for the download encompassed the whole iOS 15.3 section commented out of the HTML. After a few hours later, the beta version was officially rolled out to developers. However, we cant still figure out the reason due to which the download page had the iOS 15.3 section commented out, and for now there doesn’t seem to be any latest features in this release. However, we will provide you with more data when we get more information regarding it.

Apple Rolls Out the First Beta of iOS 15.3

According to a report, the first beta of iOS 15.3 encompasses some bug fixes and support for some hidden features, however, we’re not aware of any latest features in the first build of iOS 15.3

If someone is interested in beta-testing iOS 15.3 or iPadOS 15.3, then one thing you must remember is that you don’t test it on a device that is not your everyday iPhone or iPad.

How to test beta 15.3?

The registered developers can visit developer.apple.com/download using the device on which they want to run the iOS 15.3 beta. From the mentioned link, you can download a developer beta profile.

In order to enable the beta profile,

Visit the Settings menu, then click on General. Afterward, tap on VPN & Device Management to enable the beta profile. Now your iPhone or iPad will restart, then afterward you will have to visit Settings then click on General and afterward tap on Software Update to download the latest version.

