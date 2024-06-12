Apple Rumored to Develop Fold-Out Foldable iPhone and iPad

On June 4th, Patently Apple reported on a supply chain rumour that Apple is developing multiple foldable display products, including an iPhone and iPad. This speculation is backed by Apple analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International, who mentioned in an investor’s note that Apple’s future foldable iPhone might feature a fold-out or “wrap-around” design similar to Huawei’s Mate Xs 2.

Patently Mobile previously discussed Samsung’s original concept of a fold-out foldable smartphone back in October 2018. While the concept itself is not new, Huawei was the first to bring a working device to market based on this design. The fold-out design is advantageous because it utilizes a single large display rather than having a large foldable interior display and an additional screen on the back. This approach is not only more economical to produce but also mitigates the prominent folding crease found in current fold-in designs, potentially reducing costs – though this might not apply to Apple’s premium pricing strategy.

The adoption of a fold-out design by Apple could significantly impact the market. This design is more efficient, potentially more durable, and aesthetically pleasing without the visible crease. Moreover, the single-display approach simplifies manufacturing and could offer a more seamless user experience. If Apple can perfect this technology, it may set a new standard for foldable devices, pushing the industry towards more innovative and user-friendly designs.

As the release of Apple’s foldable devices draws nearer, more rumours, supply chain reports, and patent filings will emerge. These new foldables could rejuvenate Apple’s iPhone and iPad lineups, attracting consumers with cutting-edge design and functionality. While the tech community eagerly anticipates new AI features from Apple, the introduction of foldable devices could serve as an exciting addition to the company’s product offerings, capturing the imagination of tech enthusiasts and general consumers alike.

Foldable technology represents a significant leap in smartphone and tablet design, combining portability with a larger display surface. Apple’s entry into this market could spur further innovation and competition, leading to advancements in both hardware and software. As more details surface, the anticipation for Apple’s foldable devices will likely grow, creating a buzz that could translate into strong market performance upon release.