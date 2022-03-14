Apple has saved $6.5 billion by removing the charger and EarPods from the iPhone packaging, according to the Daily Mail. However, when Apple removed the accessories from the iPhone box, it did not lower the price of the handsets. At the same time, many iPhone owners who wanted to fast charge their phones will have to spend $19 on a 20W charger and another $19 on new EarPods.

Report Indicates Apple Saved $6.5 Billion by Removing Accessories from iPhone Boxes

Consumers were shocked when TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo informed clients in June 2020 that the iPhone 12 series will not include a charger or EarPods in the box. It’s true that Apple tried to hide behind the objective of being ecologically friendly, pointing out that by shrinking Apple’s iPhone packaging are, 70 percent more smartphones could be shipped on a single shipping pallet.

Consequently, Apple reduced its shipping costs by 40% which should have been translated to a price reduction of its iPhones. However, it didn’t happen and users have to pay the same price. According to some estimates, Apple saves the equivalent of $35 on each iPhone it sells. Despite this, the company has not reduced its costs.

Apple is estimated to have shipped 190 million iPhones since announcing the removal of the charger and EarPods from the iPhone package. When you add up the money Apple saved from this cost-cutting decision plus the money it saved on shipping, you get the £5 billion (or $6.5 billion) figure that the Daily Mail calculated. In other words, if Apple passed every penny of savings to its customers, the public would have been able to buy cheaper iPhones.

