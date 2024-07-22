Apple Set to Release iOS 17.6 with Bug Fixes and Improvements

Few credible sources indicate that the Silicon Valley giant Apple is set to release iOS 17.6, with a build number 21G79. The iOS 17.6 throughout its beta period emphasized less on new features, which implies that the new update will mainly deal with bug fixes and improvements.

Apple started beta testing iOS 17.6 shortly after the introduction of the first developer beta of the next major OS update, iOS 18. The only noteworthy feature in iOS 17.6 is the ‘Catch Up’ function in the Apple TV app. It has been primarily designed for MLS Season Pass subscribers, which offers a series of highlights so that the viewers catch up on games they join late.

The iOS 17.6 update didn’t bring any significant changes because the company is preparing for the launch of iOS 18 later this fall. The iPhone XS/XR and later models will be getting the iOS18 update, as per a source. Moreover, the update will arrive with many new features such as customizable home screen app icon placement and improved Apple Intelligence for compatible devices. along with dark and tinted app icon options.

However, these minor updates to iOS 17 serve as a bridge to the big updates coming with iOS 18, highlighting Apple’s focus on improving user experience in the meantime.

