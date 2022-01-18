Apple Silicon based Mac Pro is set to launch in Q4 of 2022

With the release of a new Mac Pro in the fourth quarter of 2022, Apple is expected to complete its shift to Apple Silicon.

The Apple Silicon transition will formally finish when Apple delivers a Mac Pro with an improved Apple Silicon processor, according to leaker DylanDKT in a tweet on Monday.

The next M-series chip will not be a successor to the “M2,” according to the leaker. Rather, it’ll be an upgrade to the M1 with more cores than the M1 Max.

According to Dylan, the 2022 Mac Pro will be the final laptop to use Apple silicon, concluding Apple’s shift that began with the ARM-based M1 chip. The Mac Pro will be powered by a “extension of the M1” CPU with more cores than the M1 Max, but not Apple’s reported M2. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that the high-end 2022 Mac Pro will include a 40-core Intel CPU and a 128-core GPU.

Apple’s Apple Silicon transition began in November 2020. Before going on to the 24-inch iMac and 2021 MacBook Pro models. Apple upgraded products including the Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

According to sources, Apple’s supply chain partners are likely to “stay in high gear” until February 2022, owing to strong demand for the latest iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro models. Late last year, Apple’s ability to meet demand for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro was hampered by significant component shortages and logistical issues.