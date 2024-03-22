Apple Spent Three Years Trying To Make Apple Watch Android-Compatible

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against the silicon giant, Apple due to its “walled garden” approach, where its devices work best within its ecosystem. The company was accused of creating a monopoly with the iPhone. However, Apple recently confirmed that it did give Android compatibility a shot, at least with the Apple Watch.

Silicon Giant Tried To Make Apple Watch Work With Android

In response to the United States DOJ lawsuit, Apple recently confirmed that it considered creating an Apple Watch for Android. The company spent almost three years working on bringing the Apple Watch to Android before eventually scrapping the idea. It revealed that an Apple Watch with Android support wasn’t doable because of technical limitations. As a result, it scrapped the idea. This aligns with previous reports circulating that some of the “business considerations” are bringing support for Android. Anyhow, now the company has clarified itself answering all of your questions.

The Department of Justice used the Apple Watch as a shred of evidence to justify its claim about Apple’s monopoly. This is what they said:

Apple’s smartwatch—Apple Watch—is only compatible with the iPhone. So, if Apple can steer a user towards buying an Apple Watch, it becomes more costly for that user to purchase a different kind of smartphone because doing so requires the user to abandon their costly Apple Watch and purchase a new, Android-compatible smartwatch.

The US DOJ lawsuit against Apple is not just about the Apple Watch’s limited compatibility. The lawsuit accuses the firm of employing different practices that create limitations for its users who want to use products/services from other brands. For instance, Apple blocks “super apps” that can simplify switching from iPhones. It also hinders cloud-based gaming apps, deliberately making messaging less functional between iPhones and Android devices. Moreover, it also prevents third-party developers from designing contending digital wallets that work with Apple Pay. The list goes on. Now, the question arises of what will be the response of Apple against the filed lawsuit. Will the company again try to make things compatible with Android? Time will tell! Stay tuned for more updates.