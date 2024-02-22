Apple has introduced a new app for iPhone users called Apple Sports, offering a centralized hub for sports enthusiasts to stay updated with the scores and stats of their favourite teams. Currently available for download in the US, UK, and Canada, the app covers a range of popular sports leagues including MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, Premier League, and more.

Apple Sports: A Go-To App for Sports Scores and Stats for iPhone Users

One of the key features of Apple Sports is the ability to personalize the experience by following specific teams and leagues. This customization allows users to tailor the scoreboards on the main home screen according to their preferences. Furthermore, the selected teams sync seamlessly with the existing ‘My Sports’ features in Apple News and the Apple TV app, providing a cohesive sports viewing experience.

Inside Apple Sports, you can follow teams from the following leagues right now:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Additionally, it promises upcoming support for MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA in time for their respective seasons.

Apple Sports offers a wealth of information for sports fans, including detailed team statistics and lineups. It also provides information about play-by-play updates, live betting odds, and more. Moreover, the app provides shortcut links to easily switch to live game streams through the Apple TV app or connected streaming services.

Apple Sports is a comprehensive app designed to cater to the needs of sports enthusiasts. It offers a convenient and customizable platform to stay updated with their favourite teams and leagues. Whether you’re a casual sports fan or a die-hard supporter, Apple Sports aims to enhance your sports viewing experience with its user-friendly interface and rich feature set.