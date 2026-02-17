Apple Starts Early Trials of Encrypted RCS Messaging on iPhone

Apple has begun testing end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging on the iPhone, marking an important step toward more secure conversations between iPhone and Android users. The feature is currently available in the developer beta of iOS 26.4, released this week, but it is not yet ready for public use.

The company first announced plans to support encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) last year. Once fully launched, the upgrade will allow encrypted messages to be sent between iPhones and Android devices across platforms. This would close a long-standing security gap in cross-platform texting.

For now, Apple is only testing encryption between Apple devices. Although RCS will improve messaging between different operating systems, this early implementation does not yet allow users to exchange encrypted RCS messages with Android phones. Apple has also confirmed that it will not include end-to-end encrypted RCS in the public release of iOS 26.4. Instead, the feature will roll out in a future software update once testing is complete.

RCS has already improved the texting experience between iPhone and Android users. Compared to traditional SMS, RCS supports higher-quality images and videos, read receipts, typing indicators, and better group chats. However, one major limitation has been the lack of cross-platform encryption. While Apple’s iMessage system has long supported end-to-end encryption between Apple devices, conversations with Android users have not offered the same level of security.

The move toward encrypted RCS messaging follows broader industry efforts. The GSM Association, which oversees the development of the RCS standard, announced in September 2024 that end-to-end encryption would be part of the next major update to the RCS Universal Profile. This profile defines how RCS works across different carriers and devices. Adding encryption is considered a key milestone in making RCS a fully secure messaging standard.

In March 2025, Apple confirmed that it would support encrypted RCS messaging not only on iOS but also on iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future updates. This suggests that the company is preparing for a broader rollout across its ecosystem once cross-platform compatibility is finalized.

The addition of encrypted RCS could significantly change the messaging landscape. For years, conversations between iPhone and Android users have relied on less secure SMS or partially improved RCS features. With full encryption, users on both platforms will be able to send messages, photos, and videos with greater privacy protection. End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient can read the content of messages, preventing third parties—including service providers—from accessing them.

Alongside the messaging update, the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 introduces another feature: the ability to seamlessly switch between audio and video podcasts. This small but practical change allows users to move between formats without losing their place, offering a smoother listening and viewing experience.

While encrypted RCS messaging is not yet available to the public, its arrival in the developer beta signals steady progress. Once Apple enables cross-platform encryption, communication between iPhone and Android users will become more secure and more consistent. For now, developers are testing the groundwork for what could be one of the most meaningful messaging upgrades in recent years.