Every time Apple brings the refurbished iPhones for the users who really can’t afford the expensive ones. This time Apple has good news for the users who like iPhone XS and XS Max. Apple Starts Selling Refurbished iPhone XS and XS Max at affordable prices. This is really the best option for the people to buy officially refurbished iPhones who do not have $999+.

Apple Starts Selling Refurbished iPhone XS and XS Max

Price for the refurbished iPhone XS for different models is as follow,

$699 for 64GB of storage

$829 for the 256GB model

$999 for the 512GB of storage

Price for the refurbished XS Max for different models is as follow,

$799 for the 64GB model

$929 for the 256GB variant

$1,099 for the 512GB version

From the price of original devices, the price of refurbished iPhones is $300 to $350 low. The best thing about these refurbished phones is that Apple has itself inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged these phones in a new white box, with all manuals and accessories. It means it is impossible to distinguish between a refurb and a new device.

If you are an iPhone lover and have the amount needed for refurbished models, then go grab the phone of your desire.