Apple Starts Work on 20-Inch Foldable MacBook Pro

According to The Elec, which cites industry sources, Apple has apparently begun development of a 20-inch panel, perhaps for a future foldable MacBook Pro model.

According to the rumour, the 20-inch gadget would include a 20.25-inch OLED display manufactured by an unidentified South Korean component source. The tablet would have a 20.25-inch display unfolded and a 15.3-inch screen when folded, making it larger than the current biggest iPad Pro but smaller than the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

If that’s correct, the report says that the gadget will be 20 inches in size when the display is completely extended, and while that may be a tablet, it’s believed that Apple wants to produce something with a display and keyboard arrangement akin to a laptop computer.

“Given that the screen size when unfolded is in the early 20 inches, it is extremely likely that this project product will be in a form similar to a MacBook,” the report said.

In addition, the device’s screen size would most likely be roughly 15.3 inches when folded. In terms of screen size, it is comparable to the 16-inch foldable MacBook Pro and far larger than any iPad built to date.

If Apple is developing a foldable laptop, we may expect one side of the screen to feature a touch-based keyboard similar to the one used on iPhones and iPads. It’s unclear how ergonomic that will be, and regular typists are unlikely to appreciate the feeling of tapping on glass for any length of time.