



“The Apple Store is down until the” Hello, Speed “event by Apple, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Tuesday PT. And that (very likely) means we’re actually seeing new flagships for iPhones.

The online-only event for Apple follows the company’s last updates for its newest iPads, Apple Watches and Apple One subscription plan in September.

With Apple postponing the event to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic (the company typically launches fresh iPhone flagships in September), it was a longer wait than usual. However, as Apple is rumoured to be releasing four new iPhones, it should be worth it, the most the company has ever released at one event.

Ah, in October. The leaves grow orange, the weather gets chillier, the pumpkins get spicier, and Apple Shops are disappearing off the internet now. There’s only one thing this might mean: Apple’s new iPhone is coming today. That’s right, the next-generation phone for the brand, presumably called the iPhone 12, is set to be released at 10 a.m. in an online-only affair. Tuesday PT.

All told, the case with Apple promises to be exciting. It’s the third of Apple ‘s major product launches since the coronavirus pandemic.

The iPhone 12 reveal will be completely immersive, like other other tech events this year. On the Apple website or on YouTube (above), you can watch the event’s live stream. When it happens, Mashable will be covering the case live and writing up the news, so stay tuned for updates.