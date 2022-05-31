Apple Sued by Russia for the First Time

According to a source, Apple has been sued in Russia for the first time. The basis for this is Apple’s refusal to localize used data. This isn’t the first time something like this has occurred. Russia has been subjected to a number of sanctions. Despite the significant restrictions because of war, several tech businesses wish to continue operating in the country. Some tech firms are attempting to outlaw the country. The Russian government has taken fresh steps to “retaliate” against these technology firms.

Operators that do not agree with Russian personal data regulations in collecting information via the Internet or other means will be prosecuted, according to Article 13.11 of Part 8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Russia. The case will be considered by 422 on June 28 in Moscow’s Tagansky district court No. In April, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service approved the launch of an antitrust inquiry into the App Store. This is a strange situation, especially since Apple and other tech firms have imposed restrictions on Russia.

Russia is Targeting Apple’s Share for the First Time

Apple has been limiting Russia’s usage of the platform, making it less significant. This is Apple’s way of demonstrating its support for Ukraine and adhering to Western sanctions. Apple’s relevance in Russia, according to the Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media, will come to an end as a result of this. According to Maksut Shadayev, Apple iPhone users will decrease as a result of the difficulty in installing and paying for apps. By 2024, market share will have plummeted.

Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Apple announced the cessation of iPhone sales in Russia. This is something that the company continues to do. Although there is currently support for devices on the market, this appears to be changing in the near future.

It is Also Suing Other Companies

It’s important to note that Apple isn’t the only corporation on Russia’s radar. The country is also suing other large tech giants. Google, Pinterest, Likeme, and Twitch are among the sites on this list. It’s worth remembering that last year, Google was punished for the first time for violating personal data rules. After all, this was before. The firm has been fined 3 million rubles ($46,540). This is also due to Google’s failure to comply with Russian data protection laws.

