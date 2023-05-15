Apple Supplier Foxconn Will Reportedly Invest $500 million in Telangana

Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics maker and assembler of around 70 percent of all iPhone models. According to the latest reports, Apple supplier Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana. It was told by the state’s IT minister on Monday. The good piece of information is that this investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase according to K.T. Rama Rao.

Apple Supplier Foxconn New Investment Will Create 25000 Jobs

Let me tell you that Foxconn also won an order to make AirPods for Apple. Moreover, it planned to build a factory in India to manufacture the products. It would not be wrong to say that the deal will see Foxconn become an AirPods supplier for the first time. This investment will also underline efforts by the key Apple supplier to further diversify production away from China as AirPods are currently made by a range of Chinese suppliers.

The silicon giant has been moving production away from China, where previous COVID restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhone models and other devices. The tech company is also aiming to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Demonstrating the “Telangana Speed”, I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn’s plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase #Telangana #Foxconn pic.twitter.com/PHThJWxsfT — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 15, 2023

In addition to that, Foxconn received approval from the Karnataka government for a $968 million investment in the state in late March. The company revealed in March that it aimed to ramp up investment outside of China. The company made efforts to attract automakers to its contract manufacturing business, after declaring weaker demand for consumer electronics.

