Apple Supplier List Shows Gradual Production Shift From China To India

Apple supplier list has revealed that the company is relying on fewer companies in China as compared to India. It is an indicator of the silicon giant’s move to lower its dependence on a single country for production. It would not be wrong to say that Apple has a “symbiotic” relationship with China. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook says that their relationship with China lasted for over 30 years and the company is keen to refactor that relationship. Together with that, the company wants to spread its manufacturing into other territories as well.

Apple Supplier List Represents Company’s Direct Spending

Apple’s Supplier List was published back in May. It represents 98% of the company’s direct spending on materials, manufacturing as well as assembly of products for the fiscal year of 2022. The list is comprehensive, covering almost all manufacturers of note within its supply chain. According to SCMP, Apple removed 19 suppliers while adding 18, on a global basis. Eight companies from China were cut from the list, while only five were added.